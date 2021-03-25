Successful Launch Marks Key Milestone for OneWeb' s ' Five to 50' Ambition

(Di giovedì 25 marzo 2021) - -confirmsand contact with all 36 satellites - The latest deployment brings the in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites - On track to cover 50 degrees Latitude and above by end of year; three morees to go LONDON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, has confirmed theof all 36 satellites by Arianespace from the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This, its second under new ownership, brings its total in-orbit constellation to 146 satellites. These will form part of's 648 LEO satellite fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. Lift-off occurred on 25 March at 02:47 GMT.'s ...

