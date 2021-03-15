Agiomix Receives the First ISO 15189 Accreditation for Next Generation Sequencing in the Region (Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) - DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Agiomix has received the ISO 15189:2012 Accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre for Next Generation Sequencing clinical assays. This makes Agiomix the First and only clinical laboratory in the Region to have both the CAP and ISO 15189 Accreditation for its Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) clinical genetic testing. Dr. Walaa Allam, Associate Director of Business development at Agiomix commented, "With this additional reputable international Accreditation, Agiomix now has the unique capacity to offer its ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Agiomix Receives the First ISO 15189 Accreditation for Next Generation Sequencing in the Region... he also commended the review process and explained that "the ISO accreditation will add the Lab's strength and ability to lead the area in clinical genetics applications." About Agiomix Labs Agiomix ...
