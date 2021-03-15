Agiomix Receives the First ISO 15189 Accreditation for Next Generation Sequencing in the Region

(Di lunedì 15 marzo 2021) - DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/has received the ISO:2012from the Emirates InternationalCentre forclinical assays. This makestheand only clinical laboratory in theto have both the CAP and ISOfor its(NGS) clinical genetic testing. Dr. Walaa Allam, Associate Director of Business development atcommented, "With this additional reputable internationalnow has the unique capacity to offer its ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Agiomix Receives

... he also commended the review process and explained that "the ISO accreditation will add the Lab's strength and ability to lead the area in clinical genetics applications." AboutLabs...... he also commended the review process and explained that "the ISO accreditation will add the Lab's strength and ability to lead the area in clinical genetics applications." AboutLabs...DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiomix has received the ISO 15189:2012 Accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre ...