Biden v autocracies: why the US needs Italy (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021) The central focus on the Biden’s administration’s first month in office was on the home front, ramping up efforts to deploy the coronavirus vaccine at home and passing measures to jumpstart America’s economy in the $1.9 million fiscal stimulus. But even as the Biden team focused on the twin crises of the pandemic and economic pain at home, it began to set the framework for a new type of U.S. foreign policy that is neither a return to the status quo before the Trump administration or a massive reinvention that some of his more extreme left-wing critics have advocated. As the Biden team works to implement this new foreign policy approach, it should work closely with allies like Italy to achieve progress in improving transatlantic relations and strengthening the stability of the Mediterranean region. Like a chess ... Leggi su formiche
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Biden autocracies
I "doppi standard" nella politica estera Usa... brutality, and poverty while revolutionary autocracies create them"). Una tesi interessante, ma ... Dal prossimo 20 gennaio alla Casa Bianca ci sarà un nuovo padrone di casa, il democratico Joe Biden. ...
I "doppi standard" nella politica estera Usa... brutality, and poverty while revolutionary autocracies create them"). Una tesi interessante, ma ... Dal prossimo 20 gennaio alla Casa Bianca ci sarà un nuovo padrone di casa, il democratico Joe Biden. ...
“America is back”. La politica estera della presidenza Biden L'HuffPost
Biden autocraciesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Biden autocracies