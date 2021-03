Bells and Minarets: Pope Francis in Iraq (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) ...000 today. Second, but no less important, it aims to advance the Vatican's bridge - building efforts with the Muslim world, thanks to the meeting between Francis and one of the world's most ... Leggi su ispionline (Di giovedì 4 marzo 2021) ...000 today. Second, but no less important, it aims to advance the Vatican's bridge - building efforts with the Muslim world, thanks to the meeting betweenand one of the world's most ...

baaaaalond : And now the bells are ringing la la la la la, la la la la la -