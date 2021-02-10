Medicom Healthcare Ltd announces the signing of an Asset Purchase Agreement of BIMATOPROST 0.3 mg/mL, 3ml (Di mercoledì 10 febbraio 2021) LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Medicom Healthcare Limited (Medicom) and Famar Health Care Services Madrid (Famar) are pleased to announce the signing of an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the acquisition by Medicom of the pharmaceutical dossier of BIMATOPROST 0.3 mg/mL, 3ml, preservative free eye drop solution, developed by Famar R&D. Under this Agreement, Medicom has acquired the ownership of the product dossier which is already registered in the UK and 5 EU countries with plans to commercialise the Asset globally. Medicom and Famar have also entered into a long term Manufacturing and Supply Agreement (MSA), with Famar being the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of ...
LONDON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom Healthcare Limited (Medicom) and Famar Health Care Services Madrid (Famar) are pleased to announce the ...
