Eka' s Cloud Platform wins Risk Markets Technology Awards' Best Commodities Trading System

- NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eka Software Solutions, the leading Cloud Platform  for ...

Eka's Cloud Platform wins Risk Markets Technology Awards' Best Commodities Trading System (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021)

Eka Software Solutions, the leading Cloud Platform  for digital innovation, today announced that it was named the winner of Best Trading System for Commodities in this year's Risk Markets Technology Awards. Organized by Risk.net – world's leading source of in-depth news and analysis on Risk management – the award recognizes the achievements of Technology vendors in the derivatives, regulation and Risk management Markets. The winners are identified by a panel of independent judges that include Technology users, analysts and members of Risk.net's editorial ...
