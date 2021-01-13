Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff Pack

Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7 13bn in Q3

- Breakthrough year of performance continues with 6.6% YoY CC growth in Q3 - Digital crosses 50% of ...

Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3 (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021)

Infosys (NSE: EQINFY) (BSE: 500209)  (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered its highest Q3 sequential growth of 5.3% in 8 years in constant currency. On a year on year basis, revenues grew by 6.6%, digital revenues grew by 31.3% and overall digital revenue crossed more than half of total revenues. large deal TCV was at all time high of $7.13bn with 73% being net new. Strong and steady operating margin at 25.4%. Revenue and margin guidance band increased to 4.5%-5.0% and 24.0%-24.5% respectively on the back of continued strong performance. "The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client ...
