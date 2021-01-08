“First reaction, shock!”, Renzi spopola sul web. La sua pronuncia inglese continua a far ridere tutti (Di venerdì 8 gennaio 2021) Il rapporto tra Matteo Renzi e la lingua inglese continua ad essere tutt’altro che idilliaco. L’ex presidente del Consiglio è diventato nuovamente virale a causa di un video dove la sua pronuncia in inglese è talmente eccentrica da suscitare grande ilarità. Il filmato è circolato moltissimo in questi giorni, tanto da diventare tendenza anche sui social (specialmente su Twitter). In particolare, sono moltissimi i tweet che riportano “First reaction: shock!”, la frase pronunciata da Renzi nel video, subito prima di un “Because” dalla pronuncia certamente non ottimale. “Shock”: Per questo videopic.twitter.com/OJ6kmt4qxA — Perché è in tendenza? (@perchetendenza) January 7, 2021 Il ... Leggi su periodicoitaliano
max_abz57 : RT @muoloilaria: 'First reaction: shock' sarà la mia frase ricorrente del 2021, lo sento - aalteerlovee : RT @Ri_Ghetto: La mia first reaction appena svegliato: SHÕK - gaiaspinaa : RT @Ri_Ghetto: La mia first reaction appena svegliato: SHÕK - CIAfra73 : @CiaoComodino_ Artaz, quando ho letto che avrebbero rimesso le repliche di #CadutaLibera su #Canale5 anche all'iniz… - barbimagiadi : RT @Ri_Ghetto: La mia first reaction appena svegliato: SHÕK -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : First reaction“First reaction, shock!”, Renzi spopola sul web. La sua pronuncia inglese continua a far ridere tutti Periodico Italiano WATCH: Heartwarming video shows running duo connected by rope and friendship
This content comes from our friends at Sportskind. Rebel Hays may be the tiniest one on the course, but he has the most important job. Using a short rope and their trust in each other, Rebel guides ...
Severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus: Are they common?
Severe allergic reactions to the coronavirus vaccine are rather rare, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only 21 people have experienced these reactions so far, based on ...
First reactionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : First reaction