Hydro-Québec to operate one of the world's most powerful electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Hydro-Québec is announcing the construction of an electrolyzer facility with a capacity of about 90 MW, making it one of the most powerful electrolyzers in the world to produce green Hydrogen. The facility will supply green Hydrogen and oxygen to the Recyclage Carbone Varennes (RCV) plant project, which will transform non-recyclable waste into biofuels, providing an alternative to landfill. The water electrolysis plant, to be built in Varennes, near Montréal (Québec, Canada), will require an investment of about $200 million from Hydro-Québec, which will be the sole shareholder. The plant will generate some 11,100 ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
