Voglio stare con mio figlio : Il deputato spiega come aggirare il ...Kit Kat lancia il cioccolato invecchiato in botti di whiskyDayane Mello bestemmia al Grande Fratello Vip?Premier Conte : Recovery in tempi rapidi, riforma Mes responsabili ...DESTINY 2: AGGIORNAMENTO GRATUITO PER PS5 E XBOX SXDieta vegana e vegetariana aumentano rischio fratture fino al 43%Maltempo : Rimane allerta da Nord a SudL'OPERAZIONE KATE BISHOP - AIM ALLO SCOPERTO DI MARVEL'S AVENGERS È ...Dove vedere in TV e in streaming Inter-Shakhtar, Ajax-Atalanta non va ...THE MUSIC LOCKER: il Night Club underground apre a breve a Los Santos ...

Hydro-Québec to operate one of the world' s most powerful electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro-Québec is announcing the construction of an electrolyzer ...

zazoom
Commenta
Hydro-Québec to operate one of the world's most powerful electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) MONTRÉAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Hydro-Québec is announcing the construction of an electrolyzer facility with a capacity of about 90 MW, making it one of the most powerful electrolyzers in the world to produce green Hydrogen. The facility will supply green Hydrogen and oxygen to the Recyclage Carbone Varennes (RCV) plant project, which will transform non-recyclable waste into biofuels, providing an alternative to landfill. The water electrolysis plant, to be built in Varennes, near Montréal (Québec, Canada), will require an investment of about $200 million from Hydro-Québec, which will be the sole shareholder. The plant will generate some 11,100 ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hydro Québec

Parte E-GAP, il servizio di ricarica mobile per i veicoli elettrici  Rinnovabili
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hydro Québec
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Hydro Québec Hydro Québec operate world most