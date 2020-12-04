How New Technology Can Help Businesses Adapt to Changing Trends to Bring Convenience to Modern Consumers

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 dicembre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/In 2020, consumer habits have changed dramatically; reflected by theation seen throughoutand organisations across the globe. With more and more people turning to online services, the reliance on mobile internet has accelerated. This is evident with the growth of online on-demand home services, such as food delivery, which grew by 25% in Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) to about US$195 billion just this year alone. Customers clearly look towards havingas part of theirlifestyle, having the services delivered to their homes rather travelling to retail stores on their own. This is observed globally, with China leading the growth. China now has the largest and fastest-growing market for online On-Demand Home Services, with forecasted ...