China moves closer to self-reliance in 7nm chip production

BEIJING, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on . China has recently made new ...

A news report by China.org.cn on . China has recently made new breakthroughs in its 7nm chip-making process, reportedly developing tools and know-how for several segments of the manufacturing process amid efforts to reduce reliance on foreign equipment and material vendors. Last month, China's chip customization solution provider Innosilicon announced that it had taped out and completed testing of a prototype chip based on the FinFET N+1 process of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC). This achievement marks a new step forward in China's homegrown chip development. Amid major trade restrictions enforced by the United States, SMIC's new generation foundry node is said to be ...
