RevImmune advances new immunotherapy in COVID-19 (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) BETHESDA, Maryland, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
RevImmune, a privately held biotech company based in Paris, France and Bethesda, MD, developing CYT107 (recombinant human Interleukin-7) for infectious diseases, sepsis and cancer, announced today that its "ILIAD-7" international randomized controlled Phase 2 trial in patients critically ill with COVID-19, is now enrolling patients at 5 sites in the U.S. The trial has already been under way for some time in the U.K. and France and is about to start in Brazil. This ILIAD-7 trial has started enrolling patients at Barnes Jewish Hospital-Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Washington University in St. Louis, and 4 additional sites: the Cleveland Clinic, Stony Brook University Hospital, the University of Florida Medical Center, and Rutgers New Brunswick Medical Center.
