SmallRig launches Utility Frame for Insta360 ONE X2 (Di giovedì 29 ottobre 2020) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
On October 28, Insta360 ONE X2 was brought to the market. Focusing on thorough innovation, Insta360 ONE X2 has a breakthrough in the water resistance function, adopts lightweight design and retains the classic feature of invisible selfie stick. In order to pursue advanced product development, SmallRig and Insta360 collaborated to polish the product until launch. Today, SmallRig Utility Frame for Insta360 ONE X2 was announced for the perfect panoramic view under multiple scenarios. The Utility Frame allows easy disassembly and assembly without additional tools. Seamlessly integrated to the camera, the Frame is almost invisible with slim body while providing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
