Huawei Launches All-scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth ...

 Today, the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei held the sixth Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2020) online in Beijing. With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, New Value Together", this year's UBBF discussed the challenges and opportunities facing the Connectivity industry in the Intelligent era. At the event, David Wang, Huawei Executive Director and Chairman of the Investment Review Board, delivered a keynote speech titled "Building Intelligent Connectivity for an Intelligent world". Mr. Wang also launched Huawei's all-scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions for home and enterprise ...
