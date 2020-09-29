Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksNVIDIA abilita il Reflex per CoD: Modern Warfare e WarzoneIl boom di giochi online : i preferiti dagli italiani?TEKKEN 7: Season Pass 4 e nuovo trailerDYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES AL TGS 2020Yakuza: Like a Dragon arriva il 10 novembreRissa per la mascherina alla Coop di Crema : Il video della maxi rissaGoodnight! la buonanotte sexy di Federica PellegriniLa sexy Ludovica Pagani mostra un décolleté che lascia senza fiato

Artprice by Artmarket com | The role of independent experts in the Art Market

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, France's art auction turnover total rose by +18% versus ...

PARIS, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/

In 2019, France's art auction turnover total rose by +18% versus 2018, reaching a record 830 million US dollars and consolidating the country's fourth place in the global ranking of major national Marketplaces. But, it isn't yet a direct competitor to the United Kingdom which generated turnover 2.5 times higher in the art auction sector. "France has several assets though, recalls thierry Ehrmann, CEO and Founder of ArtMarket.com and its Artprice department, "and notably its hidden stock of old masterpieces, a number of which usually find their way into the country's auction rooms every year. But it takes all the know-how of an expert in Old Masters to defend their value and their rightful place in Art History. The quality of the work conducted by French art experts ...
