VP Bank Selects AxiomSL to Meet Multi-Jurisdictional Risk and Regulatory Reporting Requirements

Consolidates Bank's Reporting on a single platform for financial/statistical, AnaCredit, and ...

VP Bank Selects AxiomSL to Meet Multi-Jurisdictional Risk and Regulatory Reporting Requirements (Di mercoledì 16 settembre 2020) Consolidates Bank's Reporting on a single platform for financial/statistical, AnaCredit, and CRR2/Basel-driven mandates including ICAAP and ILAAP, and provides foundation for strategic expansion LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of Risk and Regulatory Reporting solutions, today announces that VP Bank, one of the largest Banks in Liechtenstein, has selected AxiomSL's ControllerView® data integrity and control platform, as a foundation for its Risk and Regulatory compliance across Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Singapore and Switzerland, - encompassing financial and statistical Reporting ...
