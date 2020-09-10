Corrado Formigli : Piazzapulita indipendente dai politici, da noi non ...DA BARILLA E MICROSOFT NASCE L’APP MyBarillaSpaceSicurezza sul lavoro: l'importanza di una buona formazioneCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open BetaTWITCH: arriva Versus (Beta) Twitch Rivals e Twitch CreatorsMarco Sciarretta con il singolo Sul tetto del Tram inaugura il ...Papu Gomez lascia l’Atalanta? Al Nassr lo tenta con una super offertaDonald Trump nominato per il Premio Nobel per la pace 2021Assassin’s Creed Valhalla uscirà in tutto il mondo il 10 novembreUomini e donne, mi ha presa in giro : Giovanna Abate rivede Sammy ...

Simplification decree passed into law

As of today the public authorities will be able to get works started. The tenders and competitions will ...

ROME, SEP 10 - The government's simplification decree was passed into law on Thursday. The law, which streamlines bureaucracy and gets rid of red tape, was passed by 214 votes to 149 in the Lower Hous ...
