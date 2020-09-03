Stoneridge Smart Tachograph Solutions Help European Transportation Industry Comply with Mobility Package Legislation (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



Following the adoption of a major reform of the EU road transport sector, known as the Mobility Package 1, Stoneridge, Inc., a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, remains committed to providing cutting-edge and highly engineered compliance products for a safer, cleaner and fairer transport market with its Smart Tachograph suite of products. The EU's Mobility Package is comprised of three phased initiatives aiming to improve road safety, create fair and consistent enforcement across road transport sectors, reduce emissions and encourage innovation and digitisation, among other measures. The first phase, Mobility Package ... Leggi su iltempo

