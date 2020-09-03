SenseHawk Raises $5.1 Million for its Software Platform to Enhance Efficiency in the Development, Construction and Operation of Solar Power Plants (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020) TOKYO, LONDON and SYDNEY, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/



SenseHawk, a SaaS Platform that helps customers develop, build and operate Solar and other infrastructure sites through superior insights, announced today that it has raised $5.1 Million in Series A1 funding. The investment round was led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), a $300m venture fund, managed by Falcon Edge Capital, a leading global alternative asset manager, and backed by ADQ, one of the largest regional holding companies based in Abu Dhabi. Existing investor SAIF Partners also participated with a follow-on investment. SenseHawk's cloud-based Platform and application modules solve several challenges in the Development, Construction and Operation of ... Leggi su iltempo

