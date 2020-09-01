Coronavirus : Anche su ordinanza TPL De Luca usa virus secondo ...IFA 2020: LG INAUGURA LO STAND VIRTUALELG VELVET: RESISTENZA È LA PAROLA D’ORDINEMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Epic Games vs Apple: eliminato l’account da sviluppatori della societàScuola : Inizia l'anno scolastico con i corsi di recuperoLuigi Di Maio è atterrato a TripoliGli Evolve Alba a Sanremo Rock 2020!Come scegliere al meglio un computer portatile economicoStava cercando si salvarlo : Vigile trasportato per 16 chilometri ...

ACG Analytics and Makor Oscar Gruss to Form Partnership

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG Analytics, an independent policy research firm based in ...

ACG Analytics and Makor Oscar Gruss to Form Partnership (Di martedì 1 settembre 2020) NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

ACG Analytics, an independent policy research firm based in Washington, D.C., in Partnership with Makor Oscar Gruss, an international agency brokerage group trading cash equities, fixed income, FX and derivative products, is pleased to announce a collaboration to provide clients with an analysis of the impact of public policy on capital markets. "I'm excited to bring our trusted analytical offering to complement Makor Oscar Gruss' award-winning research," said David Metzner, Managing Partner of ACG Analytics. "Decisions from Washington and governments abroad continue to be the central drivers of markets, and it is more imperative than ever to take deep dives into policy developments in order ... Leggi su iltempo

