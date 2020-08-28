I migliori videogiochi usciti durante il 2020Come investire 10.000 euro nel 2020? Analisi dei vantaggi e degli ...Il piccolo è uscito dal coma : era caduto dalla bici sbattendo la ...Il boom del gioco online durante il lockdown: StarVegas in evidenza Gamification e interazione: i fattori discriminanti del gioco online Annunciato The Witcher: Monster SlayerCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arriva il 13 novembreFlavio Briatore positivo... rimosso un selfie direttamente dal letto ...Papa Francesco si rifiuta di indossare la mascherinaPanda Security: app Android di quali fidarsi?

SIMCom Has Invested over RMB 500 Million in 5G and Is Expected to Launch R16 Standard Modules Next Year

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G era will see a smart world where everything is truly ...

The 5G era will see a smart world where everything is truly connected. Modules are extremely important as they connect upstream Standard chips and downstream highly fragmented vertical applications. Luo Xiaoyan, the vice president of SIMCom, shared his opinion. With Heavy Demand for 5G Modules, Lots of Orders Will Be Ready for Delivery Luo Xiaoyan shared: In 2020, the market capacity of 5G IoT terminals will reach about 5 Million. Generally, communication Modules are needed for non-mobile cellular IoT terminals to get connected. The freezing of R16 Standard means the official completion of 5G's first evolution. Applications including automatic drive and industrial IoT will be achieved sooner, further realizing customers' ... Leggi su iltempo

