SIMCom Has Invested over RMB 500 Million in 5G and Is Expected to Launch R16 Standard Modules Next Year (Di venerdì 28 agosto 2020) SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/



The 5G era will see a smart world where everything is truly connected. Modules are extremely important as they connect upstream Standard chips and downstream highly fragmented vertical applications. Luo Xiaoyan, the vice president of SIMCom, shared his opinion. With Heavy Demand for 5G Modules, Lots of Orders Will Be Ready for Delivery Luo Xiaoyan shared: In 2020, the market capacity of 5G IoT terminals will reach about 5 Million. Generally, communication Modules are needed for non-mobile cellular IoT terminals to get connected. The freezing of R16 Standard means the official completion of 5G's first evolution. Applications including automatic drive and industrial IoT will be achieved sooner, further realizing customers' ... Leggi su iltempo

