Lionsgate Live!: Jamie Lee Curtis conduttrice dell'evento in streaming con film come La La Land e Hunger Games (Di martedì 14 aprile 2020) Sarà Jamie Lee Curtis a introdurre Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies, iniziativa che propone gratis film in streaming come La La Land e Hunger Games. Lionsgate ha annunciato che per i prossimi quattro venerdì saranno trasmessi gratuitamente in streaming, introdotti da Jamie Lee Curtis, alcuni dei titoli più amati del loro catalogo su YouTube tra cui anche The Hunger Games e La La Land. L'iniziativa sarà disponibile sul canale online della Lionsgate e Fandango's Movieclips. L'appuntamento settimanale Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies prenderà il via venerdì 17 aprile alle 3 di mattina ora italiana con Hunger Games, seguito da Dirty Dancing, La La Land e John Wick che concluderà il ciclo di proiezioni l'8 maggio. A condurre l'iniziativa sarà la star Jamie Lee ... Leggi su movieplayer

