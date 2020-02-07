MotoGP LIVE, Sepang 2020 Test real-time updates: it starts again after the rain. Quartararo in the lead (Di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020) CLICK HERE FOR real-time updates 9.00 We start again in Sepang after the rain! A Yamaha Test driver on the track! 8.55 Among the various rookies on the scene in these Tests, in addition to Alex Marquez, we are following Brad Binder and Iker Lecuona with the KTM. For the moment they are twentieth and 19th respectively, while Alex Marquez is thirteenth at 973 thousandths just 242 from his brother. 8.46 The track is gradually drying out in the sun. It won’t take long to see action on the track again. We’re just over 2 hours away from the end and we’ll still be watching a lot of action on the Malaysian track! 8.42 Great balance in Sepang. The first 14 drivers are enclosed in just 994 thousandths. Apart from Quartararo and Morbidelli, also, from Rins, third, to Petrucci, 14th, the gap is just 744 thousandths. 8.37 Yamaha sat quite well, with four bikes in the top nine ... oasport

