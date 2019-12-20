Fiorentina Roma live : Ecco dove vedere la partita in diretta TV e in ...Non si è svegliata dal sonnellino pomeridiano : Bambina di due anni ...Tiziano Ferro a Sanremo 2020 sarà presente a tutte e 5 le serate del ...Ho vinto io... Francesca Manzini in ospedale per un piccolo male Milano, il piccolo morto a scuola: due maestre e una bidella indagate ...Le strappa l'orecchio a morsi: la violenza del fidanzatoCorleone, la piccola Miriam nasce morta : Si poteva salvare?Eroe di Natale : Il bimbo sulla strada trafficata con il camion ...Kim Kardashian è stata accusata di razzismo per la sua blackface Torino : Arrestato l’assessore regionale Roberto Rosso di Fratelli ...

The Witcher non impedirà a Henry Cavill di essere ancora Superman! (Di venerdì 20 dicembre 2019) Henry Cavill rassicura i fan specificando che il ruolo di protagonista in the Witcher non gli impedirà di essere ancora Superman nella saga DC. The Witcher è appena approdata su Netflix, ma la star Henry Cavill rassicura i fan specificando che il suo impegno nel ruolo di Geralt di Rivia non gli impedirà di interpretare ancora Superman. Warner Bros. Pictures e DC Films hanno in programma una lunga lista di pellicole in uscita o in preparazione che occuperà il prossimo decennio, ma i fan si chiedono se e quando rivedremo Superman, e soprattutto se sarà ancora Henry Cavill a interpretarlo. In un'intervista a Radio Times, Henry Cavill ha ribadito che, nonostante il fitto schedule di The Witcher, che dovrebbe proseguire per anni, dovrebbe essere ...
