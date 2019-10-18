Festival Senna | grandioso | ma certi errori sono un affronto

Un fan Festival speciale a Sao Paulo per celebrare Ayrton Senna : Sao Paulo will host a very special event on the 9th November 2019 to celebrate the life of three times FIA Formula One World Champion Ayrton Senna. The event will pay tribute to the incredible legacy he has left on Formula 1 and the people of Brazil. The event is a major part of a […] L'articolo Un fan festival speciale a Sao Paulo per celebrare Ayrton Senna sembra essere il primo su MotoriNoLimits | Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di ...