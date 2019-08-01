Romance of Three Kingdoms XIV annunciato su PC e PS4

Fonte : gamerbrain

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2019) KOEI TECMO Europe è fiera di annunciare il ritorno di uno dei suoi più iconici franchise: il gioco di strategia,of TheXIV, è attualmente in sviluppo per PlayStation 4 e Windows PC tramite Steam. L’ultimo capitolo della classica serie tattica è di nuovo ambientato durante la caduta della dinastia Han, nell’antica Cina, dove le battaglie hanno come unico obiettivo la conquista dei territori. La mappa del gioco mette in mostra i territori conquistati, e il brivido dell’espansione, usando un sistema di colori semplificato, rendendo così omaggio all’originaleof TheXIV, pubblicato su PC nel 1985. Tutto, dalla guerra agli affari diplomatici, sarà orientato alla gestione e alla conquista dei territori mentre i giocatori tenteranno di diffondere le proprie strategie a ...

