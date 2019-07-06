A 7 1 earthquake strikes Southern California | macroseismic analysis

meteoweb.eu

(Di sabato 6 luglio 2019) A 7.1-magnitudehit, marking the second one near Ridgecrest in less than two days.by Giovanni Falcicchiaepicenter: Ridgecrest –USA Date 06/07/2019 UTC 03:19:52 Latitude 35.77° N Longitude 117.61° W Magnitude 7.1 Depth 17 Km The followingshows the macro seismic effects based on a model hereby displayed. The reported macro seismic effects may vary (one or two levels, up or down) depending on the characteristics of local geology or buildings. If not expressly indicated,perception is intended during the day. Peak ground acceleration is expressed in cm/s². Values and terms do not coincide with other seismic scales. Nearby cities 14 Km far from the epicenter: Skytop 12- Destructive500 < ...

MaxArioli : RT @EMSC: #Earthquake (#sismo) M2.3 strikes 29 km SE of Alta Sierra (#California) 3 min ago. More info: - EMSC : #Earthquake (#sismo) M2.3 strikes 29 km SE of Alta Sierra (#California) 3 min ago. More info: - MaxArioli : RT @EMSC: #Earthquake M4.8 strikes 102 km W of #Mendi (Papua New Guinea) 13 min ago. More info: -