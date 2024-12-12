Solar N Plus Secures Single 500MW Overseas Supply Order

Solar N Plus New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Solar N Plus), a leading Solar cell and module manufacturer, has signed a landmark agreement to Supply 500MW of high-efficiency N-type Solar products to the Overseas market. This milestone deal significantly boosts Solar N Plus's global expansion, further strengthening its presence in the renewable energy industry.Solar N Plus specializes in N-type technology, with its self-developed N-type Solar cells and modules delivering key advantages, including higher conversion efficiency, lower temperature coefficient, superior resistance to LID and PID, and reduced encapsulation losses. These benefits ensure long-term reliability and enhanced energy yield, driving the growth of the local photovoltaic industry and accelerating the transition to clean energy.
