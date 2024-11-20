Overseas Launch Ceremony for ' Charming Beijing' TV Series Held in Dubai
Beijing, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On November 18 (UTC+4), under the supervision of the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Overseas Launch Ceremony for the 2024 "Charming Beijing" TV Series was Held in Dubai in the UAE. The Ceremony was hosted by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and organized by CRI Online.The "Charming Beijing" TV Series, as an Overseas communication project, serves as a brand project jointly Launched by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality and CRI Online to enhance cultural exchanges between China and other countries. Since its inception in 2019, five seasons have been Launched, successively inviting production teams from 14 countries including Russia, Italy, Brazil, and Germany to Beijing to co-produce the TV Series.
