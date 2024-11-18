' Charge Around the Globe' Journeys to Prime Video
Lexie Alford's 'Charge Around the Globe' in new three-part documentary on Prime Video series.
Earlier this year Lexie Alford, known to millions as @LexieLimitless, set out to prove just what is possible in an electric vehicle by aiming to become the first person to circumnavigate the Globe in one. Her epic adventure in the electric Ford Explorer had the ambitious target of covering over 29,000 kilometres in 90 days. She ended up covering six continents, 27 countries and more than 30,000 kilometres over 200 days in her attempt at the record. Now, on 18th November, a new three-part documentary series detailing the highs and lows of her incredible journey is coming to Prime Video.
