Liberoquotidiano.it - Innovations in Guiyang: Adhering to New Industrialization and Promoting High-End, Intelligent and Green Manufacturing

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/A report by Huanqiu.comThe wave of newinis driving the transformation and upgrading of theindustry in ways like never before.is always strategically oriented toward "industrial structure optimization with a focus on industries", and has made all efforts to develop "four major industrial bases",lighting its industrial economy as the "primary driving force" behind development. Especially relying on its policy edge in renewable energy,has rapidly emerged as a national new-energy power battery and materials research, development and production center, injecting strong momentum into the city's economy.In October 2023, the CATL (Guizhou) New Energy Power and Energy Storage Battery Production Base, located in Gui'an New Area, Guizhou Province, was put into production.