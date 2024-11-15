Innovations in Guiyang | Adhering to New Industrialization and Promoting High-End Intelligent and Green Manufacturing

A report by Huanqiu.comThe wave of new Industrialization in Guiyang is driving the transformation and upgrading of the Manufacturing industry in ways like never before. Guiyang is always strategically oriented toward "industrial structure optimization with a focus on industries", and has made all efforts to develop "four major industrial bases", Highlighting its industrial economy as the "primary driving force" behind development. Especially relying on its policy edge in renewable energy, Guiyang has rapidly emerged as a national new-energy power battery and materials research, development and production center, injecting strong momentum into the city's economy.In October 2023, the CATL (Guizhou) New Energy Power and Energy Storage Battery Production Base, located in Gui'an New Area, Guizhou Province, was put into production.
