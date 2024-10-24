Highlights e gol Panathinaikos-Chelsea 1-4, Conference League 2024/25 (VIDEO) (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights e i gol di Panathinaikos-Chelsea 1-4, sfida valida per il secondo turno della fase a gironi di Conference League 2024/25. Tutto troppo facile per la squadra di Enzo Maresca, che passeggia ad Atene e ottiene i tre punti calando il poker. Joao Felix la sblocca al 22?, poi a inizio ripresa arrivano le reti di Mudryk e ancora Joao Felix, mentre Nkunku chiude ogni discorso su calcio di rigore. Inutile il gol di Pellistri a 20? dalla fine, che serve solo a rendere il passivo meno pesante. Di seguito le fasi salienti dell’incontro. Highlights e gol Panathinaikos-Chelsea 1-4, Conference League 2024/25 (VIDEO) SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su Sportface.it (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) Ilcon glie i gol di1-4, sfida valida per il secondo turno della fase a gironi di/25. Tutto troppo facile per la squadra di Enzo Maresca, che passeggia ad Atene e ottiene i tre punti calando il poker. Joao Felix la sblocca al 22?, poi a inizio ripresa arrivano le reti di Mudryk e ancora Joao Felix, mentre Nkunku chiude ogni discorso su calcio di rigore. Inutile il gol di Pellistri a 20? dalla fine, che serve solo a rendere il passivo meno pesante. Di seguito le fasi salienti dell’incontro.e gol1-4,/25 () SportFace.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Panathinaikos 1-4 Chelsea: Joao Felix scores twice as Enzo Maresca's Blues coast to victory in Athens - Chelsea made it two wins from two in the UEFA Conference League as they beat Greek Super League side Panathinaikos 4-1. (skysports.com)

Panathinaikos – Chelsea 1-4 highlights e gol: goleada dei Blues! – VIDEO - Panathinaikos - Chelsea 1-4 highlights e gol: gran prestazione degli uomini di Maresca che demoliscono i greci! (generationsport.it)

Joao Felix passes Chelsea audition as Enzo Maresca's £240m attack sends message - Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk both impressed for Chelsea's second string as they completed a straightforward Conference League win in Greece ... (mirror.co.uk)

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea: Conference League Preview, Team News and TV Watching Guide | OneFootball - Chelsea’s journey in the UEFA Europa Conference League continues with a challenging encounter against Panathinaikos in Athens later today. As the team gears up for their second win in the competition, ... (onefootball.com)

Panathinaikos vs Chelsea LIVE! Conference League match stream, latest score and updates today after Felix goal - Panathinaikos vs Chelsea LIVE! Conference League match stream, latest score and updates today after Felix goal - Blues looking to make it two wins from two in Europe ... (msn.com)