While We Wait Here – L’inamovibilità dell’attesa (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Dopo il trionfo allo scorso Red Bull Indie Forge, finalmente, è stata rilasciata la versione completa di While We Wait Here, il nuovo titolo di Bad Vices Games, disponibile per PC, Switch, Xbox e Playstation. Noi abbiamo provato la versione PC e vi vogliamo rivelare cosa aspettarvi da questa nuova avventura che il talentuoso team italiano ha sviluppato. La tempesta fuori Nora gestisce un diner sperduto nelle zone del sud degli Stati Uniti. Una strana tempesta sta devastando l’esterno e, nel mentre, il diner si riempie di nuovi avventori, mentre i soliti volti noti sono già al suo interno. Toccherà a noi servire i diversi clienti e, come spesso accade in questi luoghi, ascoltare le loro storie e consigliarli al meglio delle nostre capacità. Ma bisogna anche tenere d’occhio la tempesta all’esterno, che sembra proprio presagire la fine del mondo. Nerdpool.it - While We Wait Here – L’inamovibilità dell’attesa Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Dopo il trionfo allo scorso Red Bull Indie Forge, finalmente, è stata rilasciata la versione completa diWe, il nuovo titolo di Bad Vices Games, disponibile per PC, Switch, Xbox e Playstation. Noi abbiamo provato la versione PC e vi vogliamo rivelare cosa aspettarvi da questa nuova avventura che il talentuoso team italiano ha sviluppato. La tempesta fuori Nora gestisce un diner sperduto nelle zone del sud degli Stati Uniti. Una strana tempesta sta devastando l’esterno e, nel mentre, il diner si riempie di nuovi avventori, mentre i soliti volti noti sono già al suo interno. Toccherà a noi servire i diversi clienti e, come spesso accade in questi luoghi, ascoltare le loro storie e consigliarli al meglio delle nostre capacità. Ma bisogna anche tenere d’occhio la tempesta all’esterno, che sembra proprio presagire la fine del mondo.

