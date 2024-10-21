This is Me: ecco protagonisti e ospiti del crossover Amici-Verissimo (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Amici e Verissimo stanno per congiungersi. Il crossover delle trasmissioni della domenica pomeriggio di Canale 5 darà vita a This is Me. Davide Maggio è in grado di anticiparvi il menù della prima puntata, in registrazione oggi e domani agli studios Elios di Roma. Attesi al cospetto della conduttrice Silvia Toffanin, cantanti e ballerini lanciati da Amici per raccontare il proprio percorso professionale dopo la partecipazione al talent di Maria De Filippi e, naturalmente, esibirsi. This is Me: ecco gli ex Amici della prima puntata Al debutto di This is Me ci saranno Emma (Amici 9) ed Elena D’Amario (Amici 9), divenuta in seguito una professionista del talent; non mancheranno, poi, Diana Del Bufalo (Amici 10) e e il ballerino Giuseppe Giofrè (Amici 11), divenuto successivamente giudice nelle ultime edizioni. Timbreranno il cartellino anche Stash (Amici 14) e Irama (Amici 17). Davidemaggio.it - This is Me: ecco protagonisti e ospiti del crossover Amici-Verissimo Leggi tutta la notizia su Davidemaggio.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024)stanno per congiungersi. Ildelle trasmissioni della domenica pomeriggio di Canale 5 darà vita ais Me. Davide Maggio è in grado di anticiparvi il menù della prima puntata, in registrazione oggi e domani agli studios Elios di Roma. Attesi al cospetto della conduttrice Silvia Toffanin, cantanti e ballerini lanciati daper raccontare il proprio percorso professionale dopo la partecipazione al talent di Maria De Filippi e, naturalmente, esibirsi.is Me:gli exdella prima puntata Al debutto diis Me ci saranno Emma (9) ed Elena D’Amario (9), divenuta in seguito una professionista del talent; non mancheranno, poi, Diana Del Bufalo (10) e e il ballerino Giuseppe Giofrè (11), divenuto successivamente giudice nelle ultime edizioni. Timbreranno il cartellino anche Stash (14) e Irama (17).

