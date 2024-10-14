Lapresse.it - Nba, Embiid salta tutta la preseason
Sixers star C Joel Embiid (knee) won’t play in preseason - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won't play until the regular season due to his balky left knee.The 76ers announced the decision Sunday after Embiid missed preseason games against the Minnesot ... (knbr.com)
DiVincenzo, Rick Brunson separated after Wolves-Knicks preseason game - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson - the father of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson - had to be separated following the teams' preseason contest ... (thescore.com)
Migranti, 300 sbarcati nella notte a Lampedusa imolaoggi.it
Al teatro Augusteo il ritorno de “I Normanni a Salerno” anteprima24.it
Il Fossombrone fa male, sbancata Civitanova ilrestodelcarlino.it
Monza incassa il secondo ko consecutivo. Dopo Piacenza arriva il turno di Civitanova ilgiorno.it