Nba, Embiid salta tutta la preseason (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Il centro dei Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid non giocherà per il resto della preseason Nba per preservare il suo stato di salute e soprattutto il suo ginocchio sinistro. Il cestista 30enne, infatti, non ha viaggiato con i Sixers per due partite in trasferta la scorsa settimana. L’obiettivo principale è mantenere Embiid, spesso infortunato, su un piano di trattamento individuale progettato per supportare la sua salute e il suo benessere in questa stagione. Il fuoriclasse americano dovrebbe essere in formazione quando Phila aprirà la stagione il 23 ottobre contro Milwaukee. Lapresse.it - Nba, Embiid salta tutta la preseason Leggi tutta la notizia su Lapresse.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Il centro dei Philadelphia 76ers Joelnon giocherà per il resto dellaNba per preservare il suo stato di salute e soprattutto il suo ginocchio sinistro. Il cestista 30enne, infatti, non ha viaggiato con i Sixers per due partite in trasferta la scorsa settimana. L’obiettivo principale è mantenere, spesso infortunato, su un piano di trattamento individuale progettato per supportare la sua salute e il suo benessere in questa stagione. Il fuoriclasse americano dovrebbe essere in formazione quando Phila aprirà la stagione il 23 ottobre contro Milwaukee.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Sixers star C Joel Embiid (knee) won’t play in preseason - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won't play until the regular season due to his balky left knee.The 76ers announced the decision Sunday after Embiid missed preseason games against the Minnesot ... (knbr.com)

Sixers star Joel Embiid ruled out of remaining preseason games - The 76ers announced the decision on Sunday after Embiid missed preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Boston Celtics on Saturday. (sportstar.thehindu.com)

DiVincenzo, Rick Brunson separated after Wolves-Knicks preseason game - Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and New York Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson - the father of Knicks guard Jalen Brunson - had to be separated following the teams' preseason contest ... (thescore.com)