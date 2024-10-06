WWE: Drew McIntyre ha ricevuto 16 punti di sutura dopo il match Hell In A Cell a WWE Bad Blood (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Drew McIntyre è uscito un po’ malconcio dall’evento WWE Bad Blood. McIntyre ha affrontato CM Punk in un brutale match Hell in a Cell durante il premium live event. Il “Guerriero Scozzese” sanguinava abbondantemente ed era praticamente coperto di sangue nelle fasi finali del match. Alla fine, Punk ha ottenuto la vittoria. Hell in a Cell, match noto per le sue condizioni estreme e per essere teatro di grandi scontri, ha visto lo scontro tra McIntyre e Punk che non ha fatto eccezione, confermando il suo status di battaglia epica e cruenta. Sangue e resistenza, Drew McIntyre malconcio dopo il brutale scontro con CM Punk Mike Johnson di “PWInsider” ha riportato che Drew McIntyre era “malconcio” dopo l’incontro ed è stato colpito da un vero taglio quando Punk lo ha colpito con una cassetta degli attrezzi durante il match. (Zonawrestling) (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024)è uscito un po’ malconcio dall’evento WWE Badha affrontato CM Punk in un brutalein adurante il premium live event. Il “Guerriero Scozzese” sanguinava abbondantemente ed era praticamente coperto di sangue nelle fasi finali del. Alla fine, Punk ha ottenuto la vittoria.in anoto per le sue condizioni estreme e per essere teatro di grandi scontri, ha visto lo scontro trae Punk che non ha fatto eccezione, confermando il suo status di battaglia epica e cruenta. Sangue e resistenza,malconcioil brutale scontro con CM Punk Mike Johnson di “PWInsider” ha riportato cheera “malconcio”l’incontro ed è stato colpito da un vero taglio quando Punk lo ha colpito con una cassetta degli attrezzi durante il

Zonawrestling - WWE | Drew McIntyre ha ricevuto 16 punti di sutura dopo il match Hell In A Cell a WWE Bad Blood

