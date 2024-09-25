VAPORESSO Showcased Latest Innovations at InterTabac 2024, Joining Forces with DOJO and DELICIU (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
VAPORESSO, a pioneer in the vaping industry, took the stage at InterTabac 2024, the world's leading trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories, showcasing its Latest cutting-edge products. Featured at the booth were the newly launched ECO NANO PRO, ECO NANO 2, ARMOUR G and models from the popular GEN series. Joining the presentation were the vape brand DOJO and e-liquid brand DELICIU. The highlight of this year's exhibition includes display of the ECO NANO PRO and ECO NANO 2. Equipped with COREX SMOOTH heating technology, these devices are designed to deliver unmatched flavor in smoothness and richness, along with extended lifespans of the pod. ECO NANO PRO provides comprehensive entertainment and interactive features, catering to users with deeper personalization needs. ECO NANO 2 features a new 0.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- VAPORESSO: 9 anni di continuo superamento dell'ordinario e dei limiti - SHENZHEN, Cina, 3 settembre 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - Nel 2024, una data importante per VAPORESSO, l'azienda ha festeggiato il suo nono anniversario con un evento straordinario che ha avuto un profondo riscontro presso i partner e gli appassionati di tutto ... adnkronos
- VAPORESSO: 9 Years of Moving Beyond Ordinary and Pushing the Envelope - SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - In the milestone year of 2024, VAPORESSO marked its 9th anniversary with a remarkable event that resonated deeply with partners and enthusiasts worldwide. As the first in its segment, VAPORESSO launched an immersive campaign ... adnkronos
