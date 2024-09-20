Southampton vs Ipswich Town – pronostico formazioni notizie sulle squadre

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Dueneopromosse in Premier League si affrontano sabato 21 settembre pomeriggio al St Mary’s: ilospita l’. Mentre i Tractor Boys si sono assicurati la promozione automatica dalla Championship la scorsa stagione, i Saints sono tornati nella massima serie al primo tentativo grazie al trionfo nella finale dei playoff contro il Leeds United. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le dueIlè una delle due sole, insieme all’Everton, a non aver ancora raccolto un solo punto dopo quattro partite in Premier League in questa stagione, perdendo di recente per 3-0 in casa contro il Manchester United lo scorso fine settimana.