Southampton vs Ipswich Town – pronostico, formazioni, notizie sulle squadre (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) Due squadre neopromosse in Premier League si affrontano sabato 21 settembre pomeriggio al St Mary’s: il Southampton ospita l’Ipswich Town. Mentre i Tractor Boys si sono assicurati la promozione automatica dalla Championship la scorsa stagione, i Saints sono tornati nella massima serie al primo tentativo grazie al trionfo nella finale dei playoff contro il Leeds United. Il calcio di inizio di Southampton vs Ipswich Town è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita Southampton vs Ipswich Town a che punto sono le due squadre Southampton Il Southampton è una delle due sole squadre, insieme all’Everton, a non aver ancora raccolto un solo punto dopo quattro partite in Premier League in questa stagione, perdendo di recente per 3-0 in casa contro il Manchester United lo scorso fine settimana.Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
