Avatar James Cameron chiarisce | Michelle Yeoh non sarà in Avatar 3

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Secondo il registanon apparirà in: Fire and Ash.non apparirà in: Fire and Ash, secondo il regista. Molti si aspettavano che lasi unisse al franchise dinel suo terzo capitolo, che uscirà nelle sale il 19 dicembre 2025. Tuttavia,ha rivelato che il premio Oscar apparirà solo nel quarto capitolo.3:svela il design di una nuova creatura chiamata Medusa Le parole del regista "nonnel 3. È nel 4 e nel 5", ha dettoa EW. "Quindi la notizia è stata riportata in modo un po' errato. Arriverà presto per fare