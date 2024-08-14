Avatar, James Cameron chiarisce: "Michelle Yeoh non sarà in Avatar 3" (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) Secondo il regista James Cameron, Michelle Yeoh non apparirà in Avatar: Fire and Ash. Michelle Yeoh non apparirà in Avatar: Fire and Ash, secondo il regista James Cameron. Molti si aspettavano che la Yeoh si unisse al franchise di Avatar nel suo terzo capitolo, che uscirà nelle sale il 19 dicembre 2025. Tuttavia, Cameron ha rivelato che il premio Oscar apparirà solo nel quarto capitolo. Avatar 3: James Cameron svela il design di una nuova creatura chiamata Medusa Le parole del regista "Michelle Yeoh non sarà nel 3. È nel 4 e nel 5", ha detto Cameron a EW. "Quindi la notizia è stata riportata in modo un po' errato. Arriverà presto per fareLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
- James Cameron will direct Avatar 4 and 5 ‘unless he’s hit by a bus’ - James Cameron is wholly dedicated to the coming 'avatar' films and will direct the movies "unless [he's] hit by a bus". bangpremier
- Avatar 3, Michelle Yeoh non sarà nel cast del film, ma nel quarto e quinto episodio - "MOLTO PIÙ PANDORA DI QUANTO NON ABBIATE MAI VISTO" Il 9 agosto, alla convention D23, James Cameron e le star di avatar Zoe Saldaña e Sam Worthington hanno svelato il titolo ufficiale di avatar 3, ... tg24.sky
