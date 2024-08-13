Ritorna l’Indie Horror Showcase!

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) I maestri dell’di DreadXP sono entusiasti di annunciare l’edizione 2024 di The Indie, una celebrazione dei prossimi giochi da incubo realizzati da sviluppatori di tutto il mondo. Lomira a mettere in luce il meglio dell’dei creatori indie e a coinvolgere una comunità molto attiva che è sempre alla ricerca della prossima grande avventura inquietante e di grandi spaventi. Il programma, che andrà in onda il 24 ottobre 2024, è stato realizzato in collaborazione con The Media Indie Exchange con il supporto di sviluppatori ed editori di fama, e le iscrizioni sono ora aperte e saranno disponibili fino al 16 settembre e si possono fare a questo link. L’anno scorso loè stato un enorme successo, con la proiezione di oltre 60 trailer e annunci per un pubblico stimato di oltre 50.