Ritorna l’Indie Horror Showcase! (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) I maestri dell’Horror di DreadXP sono entusiasti di annunciare l’edizione 2024 di The Indie Horror Showcase, una celebrazione dei prossimi giochi da incubo realizzati da sviluppatori di tutto il mondo. Lo Showcase mira a mettere in luce il meglio dell’Horror dei creatori indie e a coinvolgere una comunità molto attiva che è sempre alla ricerca della prossima grande avventura inquietante e di grandi spaventi. Il programma, che andrà in onda il 24 ottobre 2024, è stato realizzato in collaborazione con The Media Indie Exchange con il supporto di sviluppatori ed editori di fama, e le iscrizioni sono ora aperte e saranno disponibili fino al 16 settembre e si possono fare a questo link. L’anno scorso lo Showcase è stato un enorme successo, con la proiezione di oltre 60 trailer e annunci per un pubblico stimato di oltre 50.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
