Red Dead Redemption Remastered | imminente l’uscita su PC

Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Lo shadow drop che non ti aspetti: Redpotrebbe fare capolino su PC in qualsiasi momento della settimana Avete letto bene: l’atteso arrivo di Redtra i puristi di mouse e tastiera potrebbe essere oggetto di shadow drop, stando a quanto sta trapelando circa il port per PC. A tendere una fune per un graditissimo sgambetto ai nostri cavalli, dunque, sono Take-Two e Rockstar Games. Stando alle nuove informazioni della pagina PlayStation ufficiale del gioco, i giocatori ora possono “vivere l’epopea western che ha definito un’intera generazione – ora su computer per la primissima volta.” Non solo, a quanto pare ci saranno pure delle migliorie per venire incontro alle capacità degli hardware più esigenti. Risoluzioni alzate, framerate più snelli, supporto multi-monitor, surround.