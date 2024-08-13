Red Dead Redemption Remastered: imminente l’uscita su PC (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Lo shadow drop che non ti aspetti: Red Dead Redemption Remastered potrebbe fare capolino su PC in qualsiasi momento della settimana Avete letto bene: l’atteso arrivo di Red Dead Redemption Remastered tra i puristi di mouse e tastiera potrebbe essere oggetto di shadow drop, stando a quanto sta trapelando circa il port per PC. A tendere una fune per un graditissimo sgambetto ai nostri cavalli, dunque, sono Take-Two e Rockstar Games. Stando alle nuove informazioni della pagina PlayStation ufficiale del gioco, i giocatori ora possono “vivere l’epopea western che ha definito un’intera generazione – ora su computer per la primissima volta.” Non solo, a quanto pare ci saranno pure delle migliorie per venire incontro alle capacità degli hardware più esigenti. Risoluzioni alzate, framerate più snelli, supporto multi-monitor, surround.Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotekNotizie su altre fonti
