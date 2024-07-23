La corsa di Harris sulle note di 'Freedom' di Beyoncè (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Nella sua prima uscita al quartier generale della sua campagna per l'elezione alla Casa Bianca ieri a Wilmington, Kamala Harris ha fatto il suo ingresso sulle note del brano di Beyoncé 'Freedom' e una fonte vicina ad Harris ha detto alla CNN che la sua squadra ha ottenuto l'approvazione dai rappresentanti di Beyoncé per utilizzare la canzone durante la sua campagna presidenziale, facendo così dedurre che proprio 'Freedom' possa essere la 'colonna sonora' scelta dalla vicepresidente per la sua corsa. Beyoncé è nota per essere molto attenta nell'autorizzare l'utilizzo della sua musica ma avrebbe dato il suo via libera alla campagna di Harris senza indugi e rispondendo a stretto giro, stando alla ricostruzione di Cnn. Al momento tuttavia Beyoncé non ha ufficialmente appoggiato Harris.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
