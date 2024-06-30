Da bad boy a Bad Bunny

Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

(Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Bad, meno conosciuto come Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, è un cantautore, rapper e produttore discografico portoricano. Approdato sulla scena musicale dal 2013, Badha visto il vero successo arrivare nel 2020, quando è stato ospite di Shakira durante l’halftime show del Super Bowl e piazzando nello stesso anno il suo album El último tour del Mundo al primo posto nella classifica dei dischi più venduti degli Stati Uniti. Che sia un attraente cantante dal timbro accattivante è noto ormai a tutti, ma perché il mondo della moda sembra lo stia adottando lentamente? Bade Shakira durante l'halftime del Super Bowl 2020 Abbiamo visto il cantante fare amicizia con tantissimi brand, senza però instaurare relazioni durature: Lo abbiamo visto protagonista nella campagna di Gucci Valigeria al fianco della fidanzata Kendall Jenner, comparire negli scatti di varie campagne Jacquemus, presentarsi al Met Gala di quest'anno in Thom Browne per poi cantare sulla passerella di Vogue World in Pressiat.