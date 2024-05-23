Le ultime Air Jordan in collaborazione con J Balvin sono baciate dal sole

(Di giovedì 23 maggio 2024) Le Jx Air3 Riostate presentate il 22 maggio, tramite Nike e l'applicazione SNKRS, come importante tappa di un 2024 ricco d'impegni per l'artista. Il principe del reggaeton, infatti, è nel bel mezzo del suo enorme tour Que Bueno Volver a Verte negli stadi di tutta Europa. Il suo sesto album in studio è in arrivo, così come un prossimo LP collaborativo con Ed Sheeran. Come se non bastasse, appunto,uscite le nuove sneaker disegnate inconBrand. Se il tour e gli albumbelli anche solo la metà di queste scarpe,si appresta a vivere un anno davvero fantastico. Le Jx Air3 Rio NikeL'hitmaker colombiano e l'icona del menswear hanno realizzato quattro collaborazioni dedicate alle Air, ognuna con un'estetica decisamente vivace. Il suo debutto con la1, svelata durante l'esibizione nell'intervallo del Super Bowl e rilasciata verso la fine del 2020, è stata una delle rivisitazioni più stravaganti che si sia mai vista della tanto citata silhouette, con tela tie-dye, tomaia in tessuto tagliato con bordi frastagliati e una spessa linguetta in schiuma.

