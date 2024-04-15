The Walking Dead | in arrivo una serie animata più fedele al fumetto? Parla Robert Kirkman

The Walking Dead: in arrivo una serie animata più fedele al fumetto? Parla Robert Kirkman (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) L'autore del fumetto ha Parlato del possibile arrivo di una versione animata dello show, sul modello di Invincible Sulla scia del successo di Invincible, l'autore Robert Kirkman ha commentato la possibilità di realizzare un giorno una serie animata di The Walking Dead, dopo il clamoroso successo ottenuto con i vari progetti in live-action finora. Tuttavia, il problema rimane legato ai diritti di sfruttamento dell'opera. Kirkman è da tempo favorevole all'idea di un adattamento animato più "fedele" del fumetto in bianco e nero che ha dato vita all'universo live-action di The Walking Dead della AMC, ma sembra che il network non sia ...
The Walking Dead: in arrivo una serie animata più fedele al fumetto? Parla Robert Kirkman

