(Di sabato 6 aprile 2024) Dopo il secondo giro al2024, arriva l’allungo netto in teta da parte di. Il ventiduenne californianoin una giornata che tanto facile, per molti, non è, tant’è che di grandi punteggi sotto par non se ne vedono. Bravo lui, ad ogni modo, a issarsi a -11 con il -2 del venerdì. Riesce,, ad approfittare del fatto che il suo più immediato inseguitore, Brendon Todd, non riesca ad andare al di là del pari con il par, restando così a -6 e facendosi raggiungere tanto da Russell Henley quanto da Denny McCarthy. -2 anche per Rory: il nordirlandese viaggia costante, in cerca probabilmente di un assolo nella seconda metà di torneo. Per il momento è quinto da solo a -6, e si trova davanti ...

Golf: Akshay Bhatia stacca tutti al Valero Texas Open, McIlroy di rincorsa - Dopo il secondo giro al Valero Texas Open 2024, arriva l'allungo netto in teta da parte di Akshay Bhatia. Il ventiduenne californiano stacca tutti in una giornata che tanto facile, per molti, non è, t ...oasport

Akshay Bhatia leads list of contenders who need to win the Texas Open and earn Masters bid - The winner of the Valero Texas Open this weekend, if not otherwise eligible, will earn the last spot in the Masters. Who's got the best chancesports.yahoo

Even without his 'best stuff,' Akshay Bhatia's big 36-hole lead is among 5 things to know from Valero Texas Open - Rather than skipping back to his hotel room with the big edge, Bhatia hung around for Smylie Kaufman’s Golf Channel ‘Happy Hour’ and insisted he’d rather sit and watch more Golf than lay in the resort ...golfweek.usatoday