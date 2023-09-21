COP28 President-Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit: "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get after Gigatons" (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) - NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the UN climate Ambition Summit in New York where he reminded the international community that "we are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urged the world to "get after Gigatons". The Summit, which is the landmark climate engagement during United Nations General Assembly and was convened by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was attended by world leaders, the private sector and civil society. During his speech, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
COP28 President - Designate to UN Climate Ambition Summit: "We are not powerless" to overcome the climate crisis and urges world to "Get ...NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Today, COP28 President - Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed the UN Climate Ambition Summit in New York where he reminded the international community that "we are not powerless" to overcome the climate ...
COP28 President - Designate calls on Private Sector to usher in a new era for sustainable climate financeNEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - This morning, the COP28 President - Designate, Dr. Sultan Al - Jaber opened trading on Wall Street for the day at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). In ringing the bell at the heart of the financial world, Dr. Al - ...
