RISULTATI | GCW Wasted Time 03 12 2022

(Di domenica 4 dicembre 2022) Idello Show andato in scena Sabato a Sauget, Illinois: GCWSabato 3 Dicembre – Sauget, Illinois (USA) -Starboy Charlie batte Jack Cartwheel (13:25)-Tag Team MatchAxton Ray & Shane Mercer battono The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (7:23)-Hardcore MatchSawyer Wreck batte Mad Man Pondo (11:17)-GCW Tag Team Title Three Way MatchLos Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) battono 2 Cold Scorpio & Sandman e The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (7:19) e mantengono i Titoli-Jimmy Lloyd batte Jake Lander (8:27)-Effy batte John Wayne Murdoch (11:40)-Tony Deppen batte Jordan Oliver (31:59)-GCW World Title Death MatchNick Gage (c) batte Cole Radrick (12:12) e mantiene il Titolo