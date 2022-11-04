China Launches First 10-million-ton CCUS Project to Probe into Decarbonization Solutions for Industrial Enterprises in East China (Di venerdì 4 novembre 2022) Sinopec, Shell, China Baowu and BASF will explore open-source CCUS development to achieve carbon goals SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") has signed a non-binding MoU with Shell, China Baowu and BASF to launch the First 10-million-ton carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) Project in East China. The open-source Project will support industries in the region to decarbonize their operations and establish low-carbon supply chains, leading China's CCUS development and achieving the region's "dual carbon" ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
