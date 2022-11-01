The Last of Us, svelata la data di uscita della nuova serie HBO? (Di martedì 1 novembre 2022) La HBO potrebbe aver rivelato la data di uscita di The Last of Us. L’adattamento uscirà il 15 gennaio 2023, secondo l’applicazione HBO Max. Questa data corrisponde a un altro precedente indizio suggerito del distributore britannico Sky. Secondo Sky la serie televisiva debutterà il 16 gennaio 2023, un giorno dopo a causa delle differenze di fuso orario. Non si tratta di un comunicato ufficiale anche se in precedenza l’emittente via cavo ha dichiarato che la serie sarebbe stata trasmessa nel 2023. The Last Of Us: HBO premieres January 15th according to the HBO MAX page. pic.twitter.com/PSrMq9s69Y — Naughty Dog Central (@NaughtyNDC) November 1, 2022 La notizia è apparsa nella descrizione di un video di ...Leggi su screenworld
